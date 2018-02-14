Ascend Domestic Abuse Service hold rally at Nenagh District Courthouse as part of 'One Billion Rising Campaign'

Ascend Domestic Abuse Service provides support and information to women who have or are experiencing domestic abuse in their intimate relationships across North Tipperary.

This year Ascend will participate in the One Billion Rising Campaign.

This is the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history. The campaign, launched on Valentine’s Day 2012, began as a call to action based on the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. Every February hundreds of countries across the world march to show our local communities and the world what one billion looks like and shine a light on the rampant impunity and injustice that survivors most often face.