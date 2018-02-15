Tipperary County Council is warned on where it dumps waste from Rathcabbin site

While the people of Rathcabbin deserve to have the waste removed from the Shannon Vermicomposting facility, it shouldn't be done at the expense of any other place, according to one Nenagh councillor.

Cllr Seamus Morris has urged Tipperary County Council to consider removing the waste to the newly-opened incinerator in Dublin for disposal instead of bringing it by truck to the old dump at Ballyvenny near Ballymackey.

He said everybody knew the consequences of having heavy trucks in the Ballymackey area when the dump was open.

“I don't want to take it from one part of Tipperary and dump it in another part,” he said.

And Cllr Hughie McGrath wants the residents in Ballymackey, through the Ballymackey Action Group, consulted before any attempt is made to bring the waste to the area.

Nenagh Municipal District Council had been asked by Cllr Michael O'Meara for an update on plans to remove the waste from the facility.

“There is funding of €1m to clean up the site, but I know it is far from easy,” he said.

Cllr O'Meara, who represents the area, encouraged the council to carry out any action required in conjunction with the local community.

“They have had to put up with an awful lot,” he said. “There are 25,000 tonnes that have to come back out.”

The Independent councillor said that roads in the area were in a “deplorable” state and would need work before any attempt was made to remove that sort of tonnage.

He was backed by Cllr Mattie Ryan and Cllr Ger Darcy, who said that removing it would require a “lot of truck loads”.

Council environment official Ann Peters confirmed that the council had the money to clean up the site, but said that no decision had been made on when that will happen.

She revealed that because it was organic waste, it would not be suitable for incinerating.

She confirmed moving it would require a lot of truck movements. These would be carried out in standard trucks.

However, Cllr O'Meara said: I am talking about tonnage. It doesn't matter what the material is, it's still 25,000 tonnes.”

Cllr Joe Hannigan pointed out: “It's 1,750 truck movements.”