Tipperary schools to get €733,727 in funding for computer equipment

Some 157 schools in Tipperary will receive a total of €733,727 funding for computer equipment,Fine Gael's Cllr Michael Murphy has announced.

The grant, which will be received by all schools built prior to 2014, is worth in excess of €4,100 for a 100 pupil school and almost €13,000 for a 500 pupil school at primary level.

At post-primary level, the grant is worth almost €18,000 for a 500 student school, and over €33,000 for a 1,000 student school.

“I am delighted to announce that 157 schools in Tipperary will receive a total of €733,727 funding for computer equipment,” he said.

Cllr Murphy pointed out that the funding can be spent on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets or hybrid devices. Schools can also purchase projectors and cloud based tools and software applications to support learning.

“I know this will make a huge difference to school communities at both primary and secondary level across Tipperary, and will help equip children and teenagers with the skills they need for the future,” he said.

Cllr Murphy, who is seeking the party's nomination for the next general election, said that digital technology can transform the way people learn, encouraging curiosity, exploration and creative thinking.

“These are the capabilities our young people will need in the future. Critical, creative thinking, problem solving skills and adaptability will be key to flourishing in this environment and we need to make sure our young people are well prepared,” he said.

Cllr Murphy said tha that Fine Gael's Digital Strategy for Schools set out a clear vision that was focused on realising the potential of digital technologies to transform the learning experiences of students.

“While we are introducing coding and computer science into the curriculum, we must also invest in the ICT infrastructure of our schools," Cllr Murphy said.