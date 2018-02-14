Tipperary court: Nenagh woman, 23, fined €100 for stealing pyjamas worth €15.88
Nenagh Courthouse
A woman who stole pyjamas from a Nenagh store has been fined by the local court.
Juleanne Pratt of 3 Ballyvillane, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence at Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on September 14, 2017.
The court heard that she left the store without paying for the pyjamas worth €15.88.
Ms Pratt had eight previous convictions, the court was told.
Her solicitor, David Peters, said Ms Pratt was 23 years old and had a three-year-old child.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Ms Pratt €100.
