Tipperary court: Nenagh woman, 23, fined €100 for stealing pyjamas worth €15.88

A woman who stole pyjamas from a Nenagh store has been fined by the local court.

Juleanne Pratt of 3 Ballyvillane, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence at Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on September 14, 2017.

The court heard that she left the store without paying for the pyjamas worth €15.88.

Ms Pratt had eight previous convictions, the court was told.

Her solicitor, David Peters, said Ms Pratt was 23 years old and had a three-year-old child.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Ms Pratt €100.