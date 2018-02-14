Win a romantic two night stay in the fabulous 5 star Lough Eske Castle in Co. Donegal

Iconic News and the 5 star Lough Eske Castle, a Solis Hotel & Spa, in Co Donegal are giving tipperarystar.ie readers a chance to win a romantic two night stay in the fabulous Lough Eske Castle.

This could be your chance to escape to this beautiful hotel right here in Donegal for a wonderful two night break.

This fantastic prize includes:

Two nights in a Deluxe Guestroom

Daily full Irish breakfast in Cedars Restaurant

Set dinner in Cedars Restaurant on one evening

Enjoy a 45 minute tailored Spa Solis Signature Massage and access to our Thermal Suite on the day of your treatment. The Spa Solis signature massage blends traditional Swedish massage techniques with specially blended essential oils. The tailored massage will focus on your specific areas of concern and is adapted to suit your skin’s individual needs

Package includes complimentary use of the indoor swimming pool and fitness centre in Spa Solís

To be in with a chance to win this prize, all you have to do is answer the following question:



In which county in Ireland are the Bluestack Mountains?



Send your answers by email to competitions@iconicnews.ie.

Please put Tipperary Star/Lough Eske competition in the subject line.

The closing date is February 20.



To find out more about Lough Eske Castle, a Solis Hotel and Spa, click here:

Lough Eske Castle, Solis Hotel & Spa



*Please note that this prize must be availed of by March 29, 2018.