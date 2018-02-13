Breaking: another horse found dead in Tipperary as councillors call for warden

The deaths of horses continues in Tipperary this week with the discovery of a dead animal outside Cahir.

The gruesome find came this Tuesday, just one day after Tipperary county councillors called on the Department of Agriculture to appoint a horse warden for the Premier County.

As well as the dead horse, another eight horses were found in poor condition.

It comes as animal welfare activists have welcomed the backing of a motion at Tipperary County Council which calls on the Minister for Agriculture to appoint a horse warden in the county.

Clonmel Mayor Catherine Carey, who visited the scene in Cahir on Tuesday morning, said she was sickened by the sight she witnessed.

“It was just awful. Horses are just being left to rot in the fields” she said.

Cllr Carey, who received a call about the animals, said there was no shelter or food available to the horses and she notified the council of the issue.