'Top marks' for the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles, Co. Tipperary

The Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles provides an excellent level of teaching in Physics, according to a new report.

A Dept. of Education inspector carried out a Subjection Inspection of Science and Physics in the Thurles Secondary School on November 21, 2017. The report was published on February 6th.

Ursuline Secondary School is a girls-only voluntary secondary school which operates under the trusteeship of the Le Chéile Trust. The school caters for both day and boarding students and at the time of the evaluation 780 students were enrolled in the school. The key findings are: “The quality of teaching in Science was good or very good in the lessons observed, and the quality of teaching in Physics was excellent. Lessons were very well prepared and good use was made of information and communications technology (ICT), scientific resources and learning intentions.

"The quality of learning was good or very good and effective discovery learning methodologies were used throughout the evaluation. All students study Science in first year and almost all students choose Science as an optional subject for the remainder of the junior cycle; the number of students choosing to study Physics is good. There are four well-resourced laboratories in the school where almost all science lessons take place, however the chemical storage room is in need of attention. The science department’s planning is good overall though the common schemes of work for Science should be developed further."

