Tipperary duo win €75,000 on RTE's Winning Streak

Two Tipperary families had a blast on the National Lottery Winning Streak gameshow on RTE One last Saturday winning a total of €75,000 between them.

Denise Cullen, from Nenagh, won €30,000 and will share it with four members of her family, while Ballyfinane woman, Catriona Quigley won €45,000 on behalf of her dad John Ryan.

Catriona told the audience that her dad John never misses an episode of Winning Streak and he was in complete shock when his name was pulled out of the drum by presenters Sinead Kennedy and Marty Whelan. As soon as his name was called, the proud Borrisoleigh man (77) decided he wanted his lucky daughter Catriona to take his place on the show.

Retired Irish Rail worker, John has been married to Limerick woman, Kay for over 40 years and they plan to spend their Winning Streak prize money on home renovations. Catriona, who works in Dunnes Stores in Thurles is married to husband, Paddy since 2003 and they have two children, Darragh (15) and Emma (11). Supporting Catriona in the Winning streak audience were her brother, John and her sisters Ellen, Anne and Josie.

Fellow Winning Streak contestant and public health nurse, Denise Cullen from Newtown, Nenagh played on behalf of her sister Noreen, as the family say she is the lucky one and put her name on all draws they enter. Denise purchased the Winning Streak scratch card last summer and only remembered that she had the lucky three star ticket at the bottom of her handbag over Christmas. She then decided to put her sister Noreen’s name on the ticket because she is the lucky one!

Pic: Noreen Ryan from Gurteenakilla, Newtown, Nenagh who won €30,000 on last Saturdays Winning Streak. Pictured r-l: Marty Whelan, Denise Cullen, who played on behalf of Noreen Ryan; Noreen Ryan, the winning recipient; Dermot Griffin, Chief Executive of the National Lottery and Sinead Kennedy

Originally meeting Donal on a blind date, Denise married her husband in 2005 and they have two children, Ella (6) and Rián (2). She works at Pearse Street Primary Care Centre in Dublin.

The Winning Streak audience was buzzing from the huge Tipperary supporting contingent and both Denise and Catriona did their families and county proud. A total of €218,000 was won on the game show this week.