Manchester Utd honour Roscrea & Killaloe supporters

The Killaloe/Roscrea Manchester United supporters group were honoured recently by Manchester United Football Club for their loyalty and commitment to the club throughout their lives.

The supporters group was formed over thirty years ago and makes regular trips to Old Trafford to support the most famous club in the world and a club which as we all know is steeped in Irish tradition and influence. Club legend Gary Pallister who is considered one of the best ever centre backs to play for Manchester United was given the honour of meeting the Roscrea and Killaloe supporter delegation on their visit to Old Trafford.

For security reasons only a limited number of supporters could take part in the official presentation but a second presentation took place at a hotel venue where everyone on the trip and some additional well-wishers from Manchester, gathered to celebrate the success of the supporters club and the success of Manchester United.

The supporters club is always open to new members. Feel free to contact any of the well-known local faces from the Roscrea/Killaloe area that are pictured in the two photos for more information on how to join. Brian King, Manager Of Roscrea Credit Union and Sean Hogan Chairman of the Credit Union (both united supporters) are currently in discussions with Michael Flynn supporters club organiser about displaying the signed legends jersey in the credit union in the near future as it tours it’s way around both communities for all to see including those members who unfortunately could not make the trip over.