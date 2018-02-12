Weather warning issued by Met Eireann as icy blast hits Tipperary

After a bitterly cold start to the week in Tipperary another weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann for this evening.

The following Weather Advisory was issued today: A spell of wet and windy weather, with thundery downpours, will sweep eastwards over the country during Monday evening and night.

Gusts between 90 and 110km/h will occur in Atlantic, southern and later eastern coastal fringes for a time. Some accumulations of snow are possible during the period also.

The warning is valid from 6pm today (Monday) until 6am tomorrow