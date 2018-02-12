GAA Presidents Award for Seamus King of Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Former Cashel King Cormac's Chairman honoured with prestigious annual GAA Award
Seamus J. King, Liam King, T.J. Connolly and Michael Perdue at the President’s Award banquet at Croke Park
Last Friday night, February 9th, in Croke Park, Seamus King was a recipient of one of the prestigious annual GAA President's Awards. This award was in
It was a proud night for Seamus, his wife Margaret, daughter Sharon and sons Aidan and Ruadhan and extended family and friends. Also for Seamus' club - Cashel King Cormacs.
Seamus is a former Chairman of the King Cormacs and he has given many decades of mighty service to the club. Cashel King Cormacs will forever be indebted to Seamus for all the work he
History will record that he was one of the greatest ever servants of the famous King Cormacs club.
Cashel King Cormacs Executive Committee and club supporters traveled in force to Croke Park last Friday night to be there with Seamus and his family, on such a special evening.
Seamus is the first King Cormac to ever be presented with a GAA President's Award. It is a unique and magnificent achievement. It is a huge
Of course Seamus' work with the Tipperary Yearbook, with Lar
On behalf of Caiseal Ri
Full Cashel King Cormac's notes each week in the Tipperary Star
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on