Tipperary deaths: Cloughjordan mourns Canon Donald Atkinson

The Church of Ireland Nenagh Union of Parishes was in mourning this Monday following the death of the former canon in Cloughjordan, Rev Donald Atkinson.

Canon Atkinson died this Sunday, February 11, in the tender care of Kilmainham Wood Nursing Home.

Formerly of Modreeny Rectory, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, and Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry, Monaghan, Canon Atkinson was dearly loved husband of Elsie, and cherished father of Mark, Shelley, Lynn and the late Neville; father-in-law of Lynn and Brian; grandfather of Ben, Sophie and Charlotte.

Deeply regretted by the family circle, former parishoners and friends.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St James' Church, Rockcorry, County Monaghan on Wednesday, February 14, at 2pm, followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. House strictly private.