Recreating the wood of Cré in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Saturday morning didn’t shake the earth in Roscrea but in five housing estates around the town some children will never forget the time when they planted their first tree, writes George Cunningham.

“Tidy Towns with Crann and Roscrea People with the aid of locals planted some token trees in each estate to commence the big project of planting 3000 trees sourced and partly sponsored by Trees on the Land.” In the coming days and weeks Tús and Community Scheme workers will plant these trees in these estates and all over the town and outskirts. The trees are all native species and grow up to 3ft tall. Local may avail of them too to plant in their own gardens or in tubs. Indeed one local man who is created his own woodland on the edge of town and was delighted to avail of the opportunity and took fifty birch and fifty rowan (mountain ash) for immediate planting. The trees may be sourced or obtained from Dick Conroy (Tidy Towns Secretary) on Carrig Hill (email dick.conroy@gmail.com). “As far as possible young people will be involved in the planting and hopefully will take care of their trees,” added Mr Cunningham.