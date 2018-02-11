Emergency services responding to collisions on M8 in Tipperary

A number of collisions have occurred on the M8 in Tipperary this morning following heavy snowfalls and road conditions which have left a number of routes impassable.

Gardai and AA Roadwatch are warning motorists of extremely dangerous and impassable roads in some areas.

Emergency services are responding to several accidents.

Gardaí are advising extreme caution on the M8 between J6 Thurles and J13 Mitchelstown South due to snowy conditions.

There is a collision on the M8 southbound between J6 Thurles and J7 Cashel North.

There is also a collision on the M8 southbound at J10 Cahir North. Take care on approach.

Cahir Gardaí report treacherous conditions on several routes around the town.

The Hair Pin Bend on the Tipperary/Aherlow Rd (R664) is impassable. Traffic should divert via Galbally.