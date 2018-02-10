Shock in Tipperary at tragic death of Vineta Semjonova

The people of Kilcommon and Thurles were saddened and shocked this week at the tragic sudden death of Vineta Semjonova.

Vineta was a very familiar figure in both communities having lived in Loughbrack, Kilcommon and worked in Tesco, Thurles and Hayes Hotel, Thurles.

She was a very popular and much loved colleague in both businesses and was well known to the people of Thurles and Kilcommon.

Vineta's sudden death on February 7th stunned her work colleagues and neighbours in Kilcommon and people in both communities.

Late of Latvia, Vineta had lived in Ireland for the past number of years, making Kilcommon her home. She is deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours, friends, her work colleagues in Tesco, Thurles and Hayes Hotel, Thurles.

Reposing this Sunday morning at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock with removal to St Patrick's Church, Kilcommon, for prayers at 12.15 o'clock, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

May she rest in peace.