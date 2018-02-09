Gaisce Awards for three Cashel Community School students

Gaisce, the President’s award, is a self-development programme that encourages young people to find their passion, get active and make a difference in their community.



It is a direct challenge from the President of Ireland to young people, to dream big and realise their potential. There are three levels of Gaisce awards: bronze, silver and gold.

Current sixth-year students Chelsea Kenny, Stephen Foley and Lorna Hoare recently received a silver medal each.

The awards ceremony took place in The Source Arts Theatre on Tuesday, January 16th.

Master of Ceremonies on the night was Tipp FM’s Owen Lonergan and the inspirational guest speaker was Niall Scannell, Munster and Ireland Rugby player.



The Silver Gaisce Award challenges students to step outside their comfort zone and get involved in their community, get physically fitter, develop their personal skills and partake in a venture journey.

This year our Silver Awardees travelled to Ballymcarbry in Co. Waterford where they trekked for 50km over three days.

We are very proud of our students’ achievements.

Our awardees are now determined to continue their Gaisce journey and some have already begun their journey to their Gold Award.