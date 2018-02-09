Tipperary deaths, Friday 9th February

The late Walter Dowd

The death has occurred of Walter Dowd, Willowmere Drive, Thurles. Walter (Retired Garda Detective, Thurles Garda Station). Predeceased by his sister Marion, peacefully in the loving care of St. Theresa's Nursing Home Thurles, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Raymond, Bernard, Fergus and Gordon, daughter Miriam, daughters-in-law Louise and Veronica, son-in law Jimmy, grandchildren Bobby, Stephen, James, Siobhán, Rachel, Eimear, Niall and Eabha, cousins, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Friday 9th February 2018 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Thurles. Family flowers only, donation to Cameo Care.

The late Ann Daly

The death has occurred of Ann Daly (née Slattery), St. Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, on February 8th 2018, Ann, predeceased by her husband Arthur. Deeply regretted by Liam, Marie, Majella, Arthur, Roger and Pamela, sisters Maura and Delia, brother Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Liam's residence at Rocklow Road, Fethard, on Friday February 9th from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Eileen English

The death has occurred of Eileen English, Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary on 8/2/2018. Eileen. Predeceased by her father Jim & mother Hannah. Deeply regretted by her brothers Michael & John, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.



Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to Lisvernane Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am.Burial afterwards in Clonbeg Cemetery.

The late Hannah English

The death has occurred of Hannah English (née Dorney), Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir and formerly of The Black Road, Skeheenarinky. On February 8th, 2018 in her 95th year, in the exceptional care of all at Amberley Nursing Home, Fermoy, Hannah (Hannie), beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Trish, Martin and John. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Chris, Breda, Joan, Liz and Carmel, sons Patsy, Jim, Michael and Thomas, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Kevin O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Donnell, Graystown, Killenaule, Thurles. On 7th February 2018. after a short illness. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Sean & Frances, sister Dymphna, brother Sean, brother-in-law Simon, nieces Ellen & Niamh, nephew Conor, aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Saturday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c., followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

House strictly private please

The late James (Jim) Ryan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Ryan, Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, in the loving care of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town, on February 8th 2018, James (Jim). Beloved husband of Mary. Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary (McCarthy) and Una (Bohan), grandchildren James, Kevin, Ciara, Aislinn and Michael, great-grandsons Gavin and Danny, sons-in-law Sean and Larry, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Friday evening, from 5.30pmwith removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30amand burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only.

The late John Hogan

The death has occurred of John Hogan, St. Flannan's Street, Nenagh. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. Will be sadly missed by John Hogan, nephews and nieces, cousins and neighbours.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Barracks Street Cemetery.

The late Sr. Maureen Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr. Maureen Ryan, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and late of Garrangrena, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. On February 8th 2018, following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister Anna. Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Willie, sister in law Carmel, her nephews and nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, her Mercy Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Convent Chapel on Friday with Evening Prayer of Remembrance at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in Convent Chapel on Saturday at 11.00am, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Joan Brennan

The death has occurred of Joan Brennan (née Curtin), Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Tipperary, on February 7, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at St. James’ Hospital, Joan, beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Nora, Joe, Tom, Patricia and Joan; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Raymond, John and Derek, daughters-in-law Breda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Nicola, Ruth, Laura, Antoinette, Stephen, Claire, Shannon, Seán, Emma and Ryan, great-grandchild Zoe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. James’ Hospital Foundation. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Walkinstown Road / Tallaght Village Ph: 01 4555121.