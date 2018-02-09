Motorists urged to be cautious as road conditions in Tipperary remain hazardous

Driving conditions in Tipperary are treacherous this morning after snow and frost blanketed the county over night.

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to exercise particular caution as roadways remain particularly hazardous in some parts of the county and pedestrians are also be advised to exercise caution as underfoot conditions remain dangerous.

This morning, scattered snow showers may lead to accumulations of up to 3 cm. Showers will be most frequent in the west and north.

It will remain cold this morning with frost and icy patches. Showers of rain, sleet and snow will continue, mainly in the west and north.

This afternoon, there will be mainly rain and sleet which will become more isolated. Good sunny spells also. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells. Frost and icy patches will develop with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees. Around midnight, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards to all areas overnight along with fresh, gusty southerly winds bringing a rise in temperatures and clearing any frost.