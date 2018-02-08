Cashel Deanery school shows 'exemplary practice' - Whole School Evaluation

The Deanery School in Cashel provides a high-quality level of teaching and learning, according to a newly published report.

A Whole School Evaluation (WSE) was carried out by a Dept. of Education Inspector on the Cashel Deanery, located on the Old Road, on October 5, 2017. The report was published on January 8th. All schools in Ireland are subject to regular WSEs to ensure standards are adhered to.

Cashel Deanery is a co-educational, vertical primary school under the patronage of the Church of Ireland Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory. The school has a staff of two mainstream teachers and a newly appointed special education teacher who works in the school for 16.8 hours per week. There are currently 36 pupils enrolled in the school. Pupil attendance levels are “good.”

The key findings of the report are: “The quality of pupil learning is good with exemplary practice noted in the area of oral language development; the provision of enhanced literacy displays to scaffold pupil learning would further support language learning. While the standard of pupils’ learning in Irish is good overall, there is a need now to ensure that opportunities for pupil talk are as communicative as possible."

