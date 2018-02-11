Young Tipperary artists from Kilruane NS display their talent in Nenagh

The pupils from Kilruane National School who took part in Tipperary County Council's Artist in Primary School Scheme exhibition at the Civic Office, Nenagh, with their teacher, Christine O'Meara, and Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council.

The aim of the scheme is to give pupils the opportunity to work with a professional artist on a once-off project from any artistic discipline including visual arts, music, dance, literature, film, architecture, photography and new media.

The exhibition is open to the public and runs until February 13 during office hours, Monday to Friday.

Cllr Carroll thanked the artists, school principals, pupils and staff for their work to ensure this artwork finds a new audience in the civic space.

The closing date for the next round of applications to the 2018 scheme is March 14, 2018, and guidelines and application forms are available at www.tipperarycoco.ie/arts