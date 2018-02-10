Tipperary council gives Irish Water go-ahead to power Nenagh water supply by solar panel

Irish Water is proposing to improve the energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of the wastewater treatment plant in Nenagh by installing 128 photovoltaic solar panels to generate clean, renewable electricity for the plant

This investment will benefit the local community by improving the performance of the plant and making it more resilient in the event of power outages.

The treatment plant in Nenagh is one of just two Irish Water sites in the country where this is being proposed as part of an energy efficiency pilot project.

The proposed solar array would be capable of generating 32,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) per year of electricity, which would lead to a significant reduction in the demand for imported electricity at the site.

This in turn will lead to a 6 per cent - or 15,000 kg - reduction in carbon emissions.

As well as being a clean, renewable source of energy, the installation of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels will also boost the resilience of the plant by ensuring a continuous supply of energy in the case of power outages.

The proposed solar array will take up an area of approximately 220 square metres inside the boundary of the plant. Planning permission has been granted by Tipperary County Council for the scheme.

This latest proposal follows the completion of work at the Nenagh wastewater treatment plant to upgrade the plant’s aeration system which has led to a 35 per cent reduction in energy usage.

Commenting on the project, Ted Hurley, capital programmes manager with Irish Water said: “Irish Water is continuing to invest in modernising the Nenagh Wastewater Treatment plant to improve its efficiency, make it more resilient and ultimately benefit the community it serves and the local environment by enhancing its performance.

“Investing in Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure is a key priority for Irish Water. For the remaining period of the Irish Water Business Plan up to 2021, the utility is ramping up investment to spend an average of €326m per year on wastewater infrastructure.

“The investment in the Nenagh Wastewater Treatment Plant is part of this investment programme.”