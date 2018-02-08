Unique Nenagh Arts Centre production puts audience centre stage

Nenagh Arts Centre are delighted to stage the five-star The Friday Night Effect, a show about three best friends, Jamie, Sive and Collette, on a wild night out in Dublin.

By the end of the night, Collette will be dead. Can you save her?

The Friday Night Effect combines compelling new writing with an edge-of-your-seat interactive experience.

At crucial turning points in the story, the fate of the characters will be in the hands of the audience, whose decisions will change their stories irrevocably.

Funny, insightful and provocative, this interactive piece is brought to you by award winning Irish company Sunday's Child.

As the night progresses, the stakes continue to rise and explosive secrets come out into the open.

At five points in the story the audience will be faced with a cliffhanger decision, for example, should the girls chase the guy who has just stolen Collette’s handbag, or should they go to the police? The audience must choose carefully, as the fates of these three girls are in their hands. Brought to you by the makers of My Name is Saoirse and Overshadowed, recently adapted for TV with BBC3, the show is suitable for audiences 15+. The show will be performed this Friday, February 9, at 8pm; tickets €12.50 / €10, with €1 booking fee.

Meanwhile, for younger theatre lovers, Bosco’s garden is coming to Nenagh Arts Centre on Sunday, February 11 at 3pm with the story of Hansel and Gretel and a story all about Bosco and his friends. This is exciting theatre for children and adults alike, a wonderful sense of nostalgia. Suitable for Ages 2-8 years. Tickets cost €10 (plus €1 booking fee).

And on February 16, The Fureys, play the arts centre at 8pm as part of their 40th anniversary tour. Tickets cost €25 (plus €1 booking fee)