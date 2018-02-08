Tipperary has the third highest divorce rate in the country according to the latest figures from the Courts Service.

The figures reveal that you are most likely to get divorced if you are in Carlow, followed by Dublin and Tipperary.

The figures for 2016 show 4,100 couples filed for divorce across the country while a further 1,300 applied for judicial separation.

Carlow topped the list in 2015 as well, while Dublin, Tipperary, Clare, and Louth, had divorce rates well above the national average.

On a nationwide basis, the number of divorce applications per 100,000 of population was 87.4, with only nine of the 26 counties above that.

The figures are skewed somewhat by the high number in Dublin, where there were 1,411 divorce applications during 2016.

Counties with the lowest rates included Kilkenny, Leitrim, and Monaghan, all with rates just 60% of the national average.

Leitrim, the least populous county, also had by far the lowest number of applications, with just 17 couples filing for divorce.

In fact the number of divorced granted dipped slightly from 4,162 in 2016 to 4,290 in 2015.

Judicial separation was the choice made by some couples with 1,324 such applications in 2016 and 722 of them granted.

In a judicial separation the court may also make orders in relation to custody and access to children, the payment of maintenance and lump sums, the transfer of property, the extinguishment of succession rights, etc

This was most popular in Cavan, Cork, and Kerry all reporting high rates but least likely in Meath, Roscommon, and Wicklow.

Some couples also opt for a declaration of nullity, which is a declaration that their marriage was null and void.

There were 32 applications nationwide for nullity, with 14 granted. The highest numbers were in the major population centres of Dublin, Cork, and Galway.

The rate of divorce in Ireland is said to remain very low by international standards and in the most recent UN rankings, only a handful of countries had lower rates.