National recognition for 'Let’s Able, not Label' disability awareness project in Tipperary

The HSE has welcomed the awarding of a silver award in the All Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 to a disability awareness project it has supported in Tipperary Town.

“Let’s Able, not Label” is a training resource pack, launched in Tipperary last October by disabilities awareness advocate Joanne O’Riordan.

The HSE/Community Healthcare South East services in partnership with the Community and Economic Development section of Tipperary County Council and through the “Tipperary Gold Star” disability awareness community programme, has supported the making of the “Let’s Able, not Label” video and related initiatives in Tipp Town, collaborating with several public and voluntary agencies and the commercial sector. The programme was created by 12 Transition Year students at St Ailbes, St Anne’s and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary Town, L.I.T. Tipperary and members of the South Tipperary Disability Groups Forum, to provide a disability awareness programme for incoming first years to secondary schools in the area.

Now in its 12th year, the All Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 (presented by the Local Authority Members Association, LAMA and the awards’ sponsors) recognise and reward communities and councils who are working together to deliver excellence in development and recreational projects. Projects across 20 categories were nominated from across the state, as demonstrations of work being done to enhance local areas for the good of their communities.

At a Gala Awards Ceremony on Saturday 3rd February in Croke Park stadium in Dublin, the 2018 category winners were announced by presenter and RTE broadcaster Marty Morrissey. Following an in-depth judging process, over 100 projects nationwide from 23 counties were shortlisted across the 20 categories. “Let’s Able, not Label” were nominated and accorded a sliver award under the “Best Disability Access and Inclusion” category.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Ms. Carol Moore (Manager, South Tipperary Disability Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said: “We are delighted with this recognition and it’s a boost to all those involved in this important work in communities throughout Co. Tipperary. The “Let’s Able, not Label” Disability Awareness Training Resource Pack is a collaborative project, linked to the promotion of health and wellbeing identified in the Tipperary Revitalising Areas by Planning, Investment and Development (R.A.P.I.D.) Plan. It was supported by the Area Implementation Team and was delivered by the HSE Disability Services Gold Star, the Transition Year Students and TY Coordinators of St Ailbes, St Anne’s and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary Town, L.I.T. Tipperary and members of the South Tipperary Disability Forum in developing a Disability Awareness Program for incoming first years to secondary schools within Tipperary Town."