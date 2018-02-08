National recognition for 'Let’s Able, not Label' disability awareness project in Tipperary
L/R: Ms. Carol Moore, (HSE/South East Community Healthcare), Cllr. Dr. Phyll Bugler, Sinéad Carr (Director of Services, South Tipperary Co. Council), and Ms. Anne Bradshaw (HSE).
The HSE has welcomed the awarding of a silver award in the All Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 to a disability awareness project it has supported in Tipperary Town.
“Let’s Able, not Label” is a training resource pack, launched in Tipperary last October by disabilities awareness advocate Joanne O’Riordan.
The HSE/Community Healthcare South East services in partnership with the Community and Economic Development section of Tipperary County Council and through the “Tipperary Gold Star” disability awareness community programme, has supported the making of the “Let’s Able, not Label” video and related initiatives in Tipp Town, collaborating with several public and voluntary agencies and the commercial sector. The programme was created by 12 Transition Year students at St Ailbes, St Anne’s and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary Town, L.I.T. Tipperary and members of the South Tipperary Disability Groups Forum, to provide a disability awareness programme for incoming first years to secondary schools in the area.
Now in its 12th year, the All Ireland Community and Council Awards 2018 (presented by the Local Authority Members Association, LAMA
At a Gala Awards Ceremony on Saturday 3rd February in Croke Park stadium in Dublin, the 2018 category winners were announced by presenter and RTE broadcaster Marty Morrissey. Following an in-depth judging process, over 100 projects nationwide from 23 counties were shortlisted across the 20 categories. “Let’s Able, not Label”
Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Ms. Carol Moore (Manager, South Tipperary Disability Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said: “We are delighted with this recognition and it’s a boost to all those involved in this important work in communities throughout Co. Tipperary. The “Let’s Able, not Label” Disability Awareness Training Resource Pack is a collaborative project, linked to the promotion of health and wellbeing identified in the Tipperary Revitalising Areas by Planning, Investment
Welcoming the accolade, Ms. Anne Bradshaw (HSE and programme
