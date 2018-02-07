Cashel student David Barnett hits the right note at Limerick Féile
David Barnett (right), with Liane Bradley, David's music teacher
David Barnett, a Fifth Year student in Cashel Community School competed in Limerick’s Féile on the 1st of February last.
He won first prize in the senior French Horn competition at the age of just seventeen. His repertoire on the night comprised two pieces, Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.3 and Bozza’s En Irlande. David started playing the French Horn five years ago and quickly proved himself to be a very talented musician. He studies with Liam Daly and he hopes to study music in the Cork School of Music.
David plays with the school orchestra, most recently for the production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. He is studying Music for the Leaving Certificate in 2019. In addition, he is a member of Banna Cluain Meala-where his talent was originally nurtured. We look forward to
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on