Cashel student David Barnett hits the right note at Limerick Féile

David Barnett, a Fifth Year student in Cashel Community School competed in Limerick’s Féile on the 1st of February last.

He won first prize in the senior French Horn competition at the age of just seventeen. His repertoire on the night comprised two pieces, Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.3 and Bozza’s En Irlande. David started playing the French Horn five years ago and quickly proved himself to be a very talented musician. He studies with Liam Daly and he hopes to study music in the Cork School of Music.