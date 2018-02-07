'Picking up the Threads' exhibition at the Tipperary Excel

Cllr Martin Browne was happy to launch the 'Picking Up The Threads' exhibition in the Excel last Friday night.

This exhibition was held by the national group which calls itself the 'Elephant Collective' and who want to raise the issue of maternal deaths. The Elephant Collective is a group of educators - midwives and student midwives and were formed in 2014 with the aim of raising the tragedy of:

1)the number of maternal deaths

2) the need for an inquest into all maternal deaths

3) the need to bring legislation forward that all deaths would have an automatic inquest

4) and the need for the hospitals and the HSE to vastly improve the reporting of such cases, and to make the reporting of such incidents open to public scrutiny.

The Cashel-based Sinn Fein Councillor is encouraging the public to visit the Excel centre in Tipperary Town and to view the exhibition and he assures the public that they won’t be disappointed. “This exhibition is touring the country and this is probably the only time that it will be in the county. It is open until next Thursday,” said Cllr Browne.