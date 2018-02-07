Major crash on Tipperary to Limerick road - school children hospitalised

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a traffic collision involving a school bus and a car near the road between Tipperary town and Limerick city.

The collision occurred at approximately 8.30am on the R513 between Caherconlish and Herbertstown. Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.

The incident is live and no further details are available at this time, updates will follow.

It is understood 40 students from a nearby secondary school were travelling on the bus at the time.