Tipperary car crash closes N24

Motorists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys as the N24 is closed on the Bansha side of Tipperary Town following a crash earlier this morning.

Motorists coming from town are advised to divert off the N24 at Fawnagowan towards Aherlow.

Traffic travelling from Bansha should divert via the local road to Aherlow. Motorists are being told to allow extra time for your journey as the diversion route is approx. 20 minutes.