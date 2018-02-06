Young FG National Conference comes to Co. Tipperary

Young Fine Gael’s (YFG) 29th National Conference is coming to Ballykisteen Hotel, Limerick Junction on 23rd-25th March.

The Conference will gather hundreds of members from across the country to elect their National Executive, debate policy and plan for the future. Local Fine Gael and Community based activist, Declan Burgess expressed his delight that the bid to have conference in Tipperary was successful.

Declan said: “I’m excited to welcome delegates to Tipperary for the YFG National Conference. I was glad Ballykisteen was selected over the hundreds of other hotels that applied through the tendering process.

“It will be a small boost the local economy during the weekend”. Declan is a former member of the Young Fine Gael National Executive and is a member of the organizing committee for the 29th YFG National Conference.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, An Tanaiste Simon Coveney, Fine Gael Ministers, TD’s, MEPs, Senators and Councillors will be in attendance and supporting the National Conference.