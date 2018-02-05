HIQA report finds 'good knowledge of healthcare' at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum

A Nursing Home in Dundrum has received a positive review from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Woodlands Nursing Home is located in Bishopswood, Dundrum, west Co. Tipperary.

Tipperary Healthcare Limited is the Registered Provider and Paddy Fitzgerald is the Provider Nominee, states the HIQA report. All nursing homes across the state are subject to such regular inspections.

HIQA carried out an unannounced 2-day inspection on November 15th and 16th last year. The report was published on February 2nd.

Woodlands was found to be compliant or substantially compliant with standards in seven out of 10 areas examined.