New PE Hall for the Abbey School in Tipperary town

The Abbey School will officially 'turn the sod' on the new PE Hall at 10am next Friday (February 9th).

The PE Hall will be a welcome facility to one of Ireland’s and Tipperary’s most sporting schools.

Since initial plans began, there has been a long running campaign over the last twenty years by many boards’ of management, Principals and staff of the Abbey School to obtain funding for a PE Hall. The progression of the project to its’ present state is something that all concerned over the years can be very proud of.

The construction of the hall began just before Christmas and it is expected to be completed in August 2018 in time for the new school year. The new PE Hall will be a modern, well-equipped facility on an extensive site which will enhance the school in many ways particularly P.E. classes, Open Nights, concerts, examinations, assemblies, awards ceremonies and much, much more. The hall will be made available to local communities in the coming years and will be complemented by Phase II which will include dressing rooms and gym followed by Phase III which will include an astro-turf pitch and hurling wall.

The Abbey School has a proven commitment to Physical Education and hopes to be one of the chosen schools for Phase 1 of the new Leaving Certificate Physical Education programme in September. The introduction of Physical Education as a Leaving Certificate subject on the curriculum and the completion of the hall offers new curriculum opportunities for the students of the Abbey.

John Kiely, current Principal of the Abbey, said “We are absolutely thrilled to see this project commencing. This development will enhance our PE Programme and the many extra-curricular activities that the school facilitates. We envision this new facility will be a wonderful addition to the community of Tipperary.”

If you require further information, please contact Principal John Kiely at 062-52299 or email abbeyoffice@eircom.net.