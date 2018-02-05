Congratulations to Brian Morrissey, honoured as Cashel Lions Club 'Young Ambassador of the Year'

Cashel native Brian Morrissey is the latest Cashel person to enter and win the coveted title of ‘Young Ambassador’ in the Cashel Lions Club competition which is held annually.

Brian subsequently went on to compete in the National Finals held in Carlton Hotel near Dublin Airport, however, regrettably he was unsuccessful in this attempt.

Brian, who is only 18 years of age himself, has been active in Community Support activities from a very young age and has always been drawn to assisting those who need extra care and companionship in their lives. Brian devotes much time and effort to working with the elderly, especially in the Cashel Day Care Centre. Sometimes he even does the shopping for those who find it difficult to get up and about themselves – possibly due to age or infirmity.

Brian's abiding aim, however, is simply to bring a smile to the faces of people he visits. Brian engages with the younger generation too, having been a member of the Cashel Youth Club/Project since the tender age of 8! Brian loves to play games with younger boys and girls and also takes them on walks and generally engages with the kids whenever he’s not visiting the elderly. Somehow or other he finds time to be involved in sports, having played for Cashel Football Club and also for Cashel King Cormacs since he was 6 or 7 years young. He was a member of the team which won ‘the Double’ (Hurling and Football) for Cashel in 2016/17, the first time this has been done in 36 years. His other interests include running, music (listening only!) and attempts at golf. Brian, and indeed many former winners of this competition, together with Cashel Lions Club are very grateful to Affinity Credit Union for their strong support for this competition over the years. Not alone are winners eligible to receive modest funding for their preferred projects, but they may also attract financial support from people and institutions they inspire as they progress through the different stages of the competition.