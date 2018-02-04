Death of prominent Thurles and Tipperary photographer Ned O'Shea

The death has been announced of retired Thurles photographer Ned O'Shea, formerly of Croke Street, Thurles who was in his 90th year.

A wonderful character in and around Thurles town, Ned was at the coalface of many of the great days of celebration in Thurles with his trusty cameras in hand recording the events for local press, organisations and individuals alike. A skilled calligraphist, Ned's hand writing was unique for it's beauty and form, and he took great delight in displaying his skills of photography and calligraphy to anyone who wished to further educate themselves on the art.

The late Ned O'Shea pictured in Liberty Square.

Predeceased by his wife Tina (née Fox), brothers Pat (USA) and Sean, this great son of Thurles died in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. His passing is most deeply regretted by his daughters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Gus, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ned had a tremendous sense of humour which oft times deviated into mischief making. He always had a word for those with whom he met on his daily walks around Thurles, and usually shared a joke or two before going on his way, happy in the knowledge that he had made people smile. Few enough Thurles people would not have been the beneficiaries of his great wit and his endless library of jokes. Heaven will certainly be a brighter place these days now that Ned has crossed the great divide.

He was also a man very in tune with nature and loved to fish. One of his great pleasures was taking out a boat on the sea to fish in the company of friends and he was always generous with his catch too, ensuring that family and friends had something for the frying pan, as he liked to say.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 7pm, Ned's remains will Arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, where he attended and helped out for many years, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 6th February, at 11am. Burial afterwards will be in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Thurles has lost a unique character and famous son.

Rest in peace Ned.