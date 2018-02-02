Breaking: Suir Bridge in Thurles to be fast tracked with works to commence immediately

With enormous pressure having been applied to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), it has been confirmed to Councillor Seamus Hanafin, Chairman of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District, that restoration work on the Suir Bridge in Thurles will be fast tracked immediately to tend to the ever worsening problem with the surface.

The condition of the bridge has been the talk of the town for many weeks and the public representatives have been doing cartwheels in a bid to try and figure out a solution to the problem. Just last week it was revealed that the bridge was on the TII's two year plan, but it was felt that it would be sorted out sooner rather than later. The sub surface of the bridge must be removed completely and a new sub surface and topping provided after the last attempt failed miserably.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin has welcomed today's news that works on the Suir Bridge will be fast tracked.

"This is the news we wanted to hear and I have been informed that this is now a priority for the TII. They recognise how serious this is and are going straight to appointing of a contractor, thereby by-passing the tender stage and all that. Works will begin on this very soon once the contractor has been sourced, but I understand that temporary remedial works might be carried out next week in the interim just to help make the bridge passable," Cllr Hanafin told The Tipperary Star this afternoon.

While the surface of the bridge - known locally as Barry's Bridge - has been crumbling badly, the general public has been assured that there is no issue whatsoever with the underlying structure.