Tipperary properties worth €1.84m added to latest Bidx1 auction

A number of commercial and residential properties in Tipperary included in the next Bid X1 auction are expected to attract significant interest including a prime 20 acre parcel of land in Tipperary town.

In all six commercial and residential lots from Tipperary will be included in the upcoming BidX1 online auction on February 28 with a combined asking price of €1.84 million between them.

The most expensive lot up for auction is a “mixed-use” investment in Carrick-on-Suir comprising a retail unit which is let to a pharmacy, four townhouses and three apartments.

The lot, located at 39/40 Kickham Court, Carrick-on-Suir, is made up of two buildings. The first building is arranged over ground and two upper floors to provide a mixed use building. Internally the property comprises a ground floor retail unit together with office accommodation, canteen and ancillary accommodation. The first and second floors includes two separate bedroom duplex apartments and a one bedroom apartment. The second building is arranged over ground and one upper floor to provide four two bedroom townhouses and is located to the rear of 39/40 Kickham Street. The entire lot carries a guide price of €975,000.

A significant parcel of land outside Tipperary town is expected to attract a large interest from prospective buyers. The 20 acre site at Bohercrow has a guide price of €200,000 and is zoned under the Tipperary County Development Plan 2013 - 2018 to provide for agricultural needs and to protect and enhance the rural amenity. The site is surrounded by Dunnes Stores, Tipperary Town plaza and Tesco Super Stores.

In North Tipperary an “irregular shaped” parcel of land extending to 0.91 acres at Cornode, Garrykennedy carries a guiding price of €15,000.

In Nenagh a retail unit extending to 60 sq. m at 14 Quintons Way, Pearse Street is on offer with a guide price of €70,000. The property comprises a first floor retail unit and is currently let to a hair salon. The property also benefits from dual access from Pearse Street and Abbey Street.

Elsewhere in the county a multi-unit commercial investment comprising a ground floor takeaway unit, first floor restaurant and second floor office space is on offer at Cashel Road Complex, Clonmel with a guide price of €295,000. Both retail units carry tenants with a total current rent of €27,045 per annum however the second floor offices are vacant.

A multi-unit retail investment with a current passing rental income of €46,824 at the Buttermarket, Market Square in Clonmel is on offer for a guide price of €285,000. The property comprises a ground floor retail unit and cafe together with a restaurant. Surrounding occupiers include Tom Skinny Pizzaria, Lloyds pharmacy, Meteor and Mcdonalds.