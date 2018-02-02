Roscrea Tidy Towns & Crann to plant 3,000 trees in coming weeks

Yes, Roscrea Tidy Towns in association with Crann and Roscrea People are hoping to plant in excess of 3000 (three thousand) trees in the coming weeks.

These have been acquired through the not-for-profit organisation, Trees on the Land, who hope to plant up to a million trees on these islands this year. The trees are bare rooted and up to one metre high so require no staking. They are all native species and include hedging, woodland and forestry trees in a variety of species.

Saturday the 10th February is the designated national day when token planting will take place, hopefully with photographic coverage. The bulk of the trees will be planted shortly afterwards by volunteers from the estates and with the huge help of the Roscrea CE scheme under Paddy Reidy on suitable locations in and on the outskirts of the town.

The trees will be delivered in forestry bags to Roscrea on the 8th/9th of February and will be housed by the Tidy Towns Secretary Dick Conroy and his wife Mary at their home on Carrig Hill, Roscrea from where they will be available for collection for planting then, on the Saturday or shortly afterwards.

Housing estates, clubs and any one with a bare patch or room in their garden are invited to avail of this free offer. They are also suitable for tub planting for a few years before they are planted out.

This is an unique opportunity to help Tidy Towns but also to enhance the town of Roscrea.

In the coming weeks Roscrea Tidy Towns will announce other plantings, particularly a selection of redwoods, those giant trees of California. If you would like to become involved with the planting or with Tidy Towns please contact Dick Conroy at 086 3100990. Help recreated the Wood of Crea.