Tipperary students get coding with Intel

Students from CBS Thurles, Nenagh College and Central Technology Institute Clonmel are among a group of students taking part in a ‘Coding in Action’ initiative ahead of the introduction of Computer Science as a Leaving Certificate subject next September.

The students are among 50 schools currently participating in the ‘Junior Cycle Coding in Action’ programme.

The two-year initiative is designed to support schools and teachers in their introduction of the short course in Coding within their junior cycle programme.

As part of the two-year programme, Intel will donate 500 Genuino 101 development boards across participating schools. The boards, geared to learning environments, are powered by the Curie microchip developed by an Intel Ireland design team. This donation is supported by both online and elective training events for participating teachers, including an intensive workshop for teachers held on Sat 27th January in the Intel Ireland Campus in Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

“This is the biggest involvement by post-primary schools since we began the programme of support for schools interested in including the Coding short course at Junior Cycle. 175 schools applied which reflects the growing appetite and enthusiasm in developing teacher and student skills in the vitally important area of coding,” commented Clare McInerney, education and outreach manager of SFI-backed Lero.

Maeve Byrne, Public Affairs, Intel added, “Computer science is present in every aspect of modern society and is creating millions of fulfilling and well rewarded jobs in Ireland and across the globe. Fundamental understanding of how computer hardware and software operate and relate to everyday life is central to a 21st century educational system. Intel is delighted to be participating in this programme and making available technology developed right here in Ireland.”