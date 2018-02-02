Victim of Tipperary farm death is named

The Tipperary farmer who died following a farm accident yesterday (Thursday) has been named as Patsy Coffey, from Castlegrace, Clogheen.

Patsy, who was hugely popular in the area, served as chairman of the Castlegrace Fianna Fail Cumann for many years.

He was also a member of the Duhill Drama Society and was, in recent years, the star of many shows as the MC for the night. Locals recall how he would have patrons laughing before the show would even begin! After many years of making the MC role his own, Patsy took on a dramatic role again in the society’s play, just before Christmas.



Patsy was also a familiar face every Sunday morning at the 9am mass in Clogheen, where he would meet up with his friends and neighbours and would have a great chat with the priest afterwards.

He was an employee of Moy Isover for many years.

Patsy was married to Patricia and is also survived by their two sons and one daughter. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerry and, only last year, Mickey.

His parents were the popular Castlegrace couple Pa and Terry Coffey.

Patsy died on Thursday following an accident on the family farm. His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.



