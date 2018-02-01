Tipperary deaths: Bridget (Bridie) McGee, mother of former Nenagh Mayor Lalor has passed away

The death has taken place of well known Nenagh woman Bridie (Bridget) McGee, mother of former Nenagh Labour Mayor Lalor McGee.

Mrs McGee (nee Harrington) was also mother to Margaret, chairperson of Nenagh Choral Society, and is an aunt of RTE soap Fair City scriptwriter, script consultant and filmmaker Kevin McGee.

She died peacefully in Nenagh General Hospital this Thursday, February 1, surrounded by her loving family.

Bridie, of 27 Bulfin Crescent and late of 13 Silver Street, Nenagh, was predeceased by her beloved husband Milo, who worked in Nenagh railway station with Iarnrod Eireann. Milo was a former Labour councillor with the then Nenagh Urban District Council and a former Mayor of Nenagh.

Bridie worked in the former O'Meara's Hotel in Nenagh and ran the kiosk in Nenagh railway station for many years.

Deeply regretted by her cherished sons and daughters Thomas, Declan, Clifford, Lalor, Margaret, Michael, Bernadette and James; grandson Joseph, and grandchildren; sisters Kitty, Ann and Mary; sister-in-law Peggy; daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Bridie is reposing in Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Friday, February 2, from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to arrive to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 3, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery.