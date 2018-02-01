BREAKING: Tipperary man ( 60's) dies in tragic farm accident

A man in his sixties has died following an accident on a farm in Tipperary this afternoon.

The accident occurred in Castlegrace, between Ardfinnan and Clogheen at around 1.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination.

The Heath and Safety Authority are currently investigating.

This is the second farm related death to occur in 2018 so far after teenager Patrick McCormack died when he fell from the back of a tractor while working on a farm in Newtown near Nenagh last month.

