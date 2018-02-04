Tipperary roads: Cllr Michael Murphy welcomes increased funding for Premier County

The increase in funding for Tipperary's local and regional roads announced by the Government has been welcomed by Cllr Michael Murphy.

The €21,073,750 in funding will allow safety works to be carried out throughout the county, said Cllr Murphy, who is seeking the party's nomination for the next general election.

"These roads are used by families every day and are essential for connecting people locally. This funding will used to maintain and improve local roads. It is essential that our infrastructure is capable of meeting the demands of our expanding economy," he said. "There needs to be an increased focus on measures to improve the resilience of the road network in the face of climate change."

Cllr Murphy said that he was especially pleased that the 2018 grant allocations included important initiatives in the area of Community Involvement Schemes and Drainage.

"While local authorities were able to use general grants for such schemes in recent years, this year, ring fenced funding is being provided. These are two areas where I have very much wanted to take action and I am very glad to be able to do so this year," he said.