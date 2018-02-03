Tipperary works: Cllr Fiona Bonfield confident Newport work will be carried out

Tipperary County Council and the developer of Glencree in Newport are progressing to getting the final stage of the development started, according to Cllr Fiona Bonfield.

“The developer has been working closely with myself recently to progress the final stage of the development. He has had a number of meetings with the council planning and housing department. I would be expecting that we will see works starting here in the coming few months,” said the Labour councillor.

Cllr Bonfield has also reported that she was confident that funding would be secured from the Office of Public Works, following a submission from the local authority to repair recent flood damage.

"I arranged for two members from the OPW to call to Ballymackeogh and Clonsingle to look at the damage. I also forwarded photos of the damages to Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran. I would be confident that funding will be secured to repair the river banks damaged and to clean and dredge the debris,” she said.