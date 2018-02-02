Tipperary beekeepers to get a buzz out of new beginners course

North Tipperary Beekeepers Association will run a Beginners Beekeeping Course which is open to everyone interested in honey bees.

Starting February 27 at 8pm, it will be held over six Tuesday nights during February, March and April in the Teagasc Offices, Nenagh Road, Thurles.

It will be followed by an outdoor demonstration where participants will be shown full colonies of bees and can handle them under supervision.

The cost is €120 which includes FIBKA membership, insurances and course materials.

Anyone interested in beekeeping is always welcome to attend our monthly meetings (see www.northtippbees.com/events).

The association was set up over 60 years ago.

This course grows in popularity every year with so many people interested in beekeeping and enthusiastic to learn the skills of the beekeeper as well as maintenance of bees and hives, honey production and, the part we all love; honey harvesting.

Places are allocated on a first come basis and need to be booked and confirmed in advance For further information contact Jim Ryan, jimbee1@eircom.net or phone 087-9718494.