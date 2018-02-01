Jim Carrey not to face trial for causing wrongful death of Tipperary girlfriend, Cathriona White

Actor Jim Carrey will not now face trial in relation to causing the wrongful death of his former girlfriend, Tipperary woman Cathriona White.

The ‘Dumber and Dumber’ star was being brought to Court by Cathriona White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman and her ex-husband Mark Burton.

Cathriona, from Cappawhite, in west Co. Tipperary, passed away on September 28, 2015 after ­overdosing on a number of prescription pills. It was alleged that Mr Carrey provided drugs to Ms White, who suffered with depression.

Ms Sweetman also alleged that the Hollywood star transmitted STDs to Cathriona and pressured her into covering it up.

However, Carrey’s legal team have now proven that the medical records in relation to the STDs, were forged.

All allegations against Mr Carrey have been withdrawn.

The matters were dismissed on January 25, and Mr Carrey had no comment to make beyond saying he is looking forward to moving on with his life now.

An lawyer acting for Brigid Sweetman and Mark Burton issued a brief statement on their behalf. It read: "We have no further comment at this time."