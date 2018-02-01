Tipperary housing: Jackie Cahill TD brands Repair and Lease scheme an 'abject failure'

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill has said that the Government’s flagship, “Repair and Lease” housing scheme has been an abject failure, and has failed to add one additional house in the county to the housing market.

Deputy Cahill was commenting after it became clear that, across the country, zero units came on stream versus a target of 800.

The scheme provides a grant of up to €40,000 to the owners of properties to carry out much needed repairs to make them fit for rental for social housing.

The fact that no new rental units have come to fruition demonstrates that when it comes to housing, Fine Gael is woefully failing to deliver, he said.

Deputy Cahill said that across the social, affordable, private and rental sectors, there had been a failure to meet targets, targets which were low to start with.

“If this is the case now, how will the State ramp up delivery of the housing that is needed in Tipperary and in other counties?” he asked.

The Tipperary TD said that the Government needed to find out what happened with this scheme; why did owners not follow through and apply, and clarify if the scheme needs to be amended to make it more enticing.

“There are hundreds of young couples and families in Tipperary who are looking to rent affordably as they save for a mortgage deposit,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the scheme was supposed to bring more supply, but it was clear that it was another black mark on the Government’s housing scorecard”.