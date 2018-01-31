Tipperary T.D. says illegal Sulky-Racing is having "lethal effects"

Independent TD Mattie McGrath will this afternoon introduce his Private Members Bill aimed at comprehensively addressing the growing problem of illegal Sulky Racing on the countries roads.

"It is my hope that this Bill will generate a much needed debate on the role and place of Sulky-Racing within our communities.

"At present the practice is generating massive amounts of public concern and is directly contributing to deaths in some cases and serious endangerment in others.

"We cannot shy away from tackling this matter due to over-sensitivity or a desire to avoid a difficult conversation.

"As a public representative, I have a duty to try and introduce sufficiently robust legislation that will protect people from harm while balancing the rights of groups to lawfully pursue their pastimes," concluded Deputy McGrath.