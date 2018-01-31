Garda advice as Yellow Weather warning is issued by Met Eireann

Gardai have this morning issued advice to motorists who may find themselves caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones.

The advice follows a Yellow Weather warning for hailstone for this morning and afternoon 31st of January 2018 between 12pm and 3pm, issued by Met Eireann.



Gardai say hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature. The RSA have produced a short information video offering simple but effective advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road. In addition, cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions.



"If you find yourself caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones, here are some tips to be aware of from the RSA:

- Reduce your speed without breaking

- Warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

- Avoid sudden steering movements or breaking suddenly

Don’t forget to keep an eye on forecast and travel bulletins. For more information, check out this informative video from the RSA: