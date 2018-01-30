Boundary review to report on Roscrea's status
Roscrea may end up losing out in terms of political representation if a new boundary review, due out this year, recommends a reduction in the number of Councillors per head.
Roscrea never had a Town Council, and under new suggestions, were Town Councils to be re-instated a town would have to meet a certain population threshold. Roscrea was denied a Council, “even though it’s larger than Birr and Templemore”.
However, it’s likely that if Town Councils are re-established, only Clonmel will be large to meet the criteria for one in Co. Tipperary. The paper which recommended abolishing the Town Councils, called ‘Putting People First’, was “far from that,” said Cllr Smith. Getting rid of Town Councils “sounded great” but it was followed up with inadequate resources.
At present, there are 35,000 people in the new area, with one Councillor per 4,500 people. This may be reduced, but “nobody knows where that boundary will be. It will be decided up in Dublin.” They have not been told if the number of Councillors per the population
