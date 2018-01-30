Roscrea's Market Square set for major revamp

Retailing in Roscrea is facing serious pressure after Christmas, with many shops facing closure, heard January's RCDC meeting.

RCDC Chairman John Lupton said a number of shops had closed down in Roscrea recently. “There’s no place to buy children’s shoes. There appear to be a huge amount of shops that have closed down. It’s very difficult from a retailer’s point of view to make ends meet.”

Cllr Michael Smith said “it’s heartbreaking for families that have contributed so much. It’s the same across the County and the Country.”

Meanwhile, Market Square in Roscrea is set for a major overhaul, with a new layout, street furniture, and paving to enhance the streetscape.

Works will hopefully commence this year on transforming the heart of the town, at the top of Market Square. Paving will be re-aligned, with traffic having to give way at Castle Street.

The aim is to create a “wow effect”, with tree planting creating a focal point in the centre of town, said Mr Lupton. The plan (see inset) will go out on public display and then for tender. It's envisaged to be a 3-month contract. “It looks very attractive,” said Mr Lupton. It's understood there will be a loading bay at the Post Office. Seamus Browne of the Chamber of Commerce has “reacted positively to the plans” which will cost in the region of €200,000.

This is Phase I, with two or three more Phases envisaged, encompassing more streets in the future.

The Part VIII Process takes eight weeks, and will finish this year.

