Triumph for Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal in Camogie Munster Final

All roads led to Fermoy GAA field on Wednesday, January 24th for the long, awaited Munster final between Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré and St. Aloysius, Carrigtwohill.

These two teams had met in the Munster 1st year blitz final last year so a close encounter was expected.

Coláiste Phobal started well with a superb goal from our captain fantastic, Fiona Scully. In fact, all our 6 forwards put their name on the scoreboard. The work rate at centre field by Eilish Gleeson and Kate Hogan was superb. Emily Doughan pulled off some fantastic saves in goal. Any pressure that was put on our back line was dealt with effectively by our Defence team.

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré were dominant all the way through this Final and were, without a doubt, the better team on the day.

Fiona Scully and Ciara Sammon received the Munster Cup on behalf of the team. Sincere thanks to Fermoy GAA for allowing us the use of their facilities and to the referee.

The team was:

1. Emily Doughan - (Shinrone)

2. Alice Maher - (Moneygall)

3. Jane Cleary - (Shinrone)

4. Aisling Ryan - (Naomh Brid)

5. Leah Ryan - (Shinrone)

6. Eilish Gleeson - (Shinrone)

7. Kayleigh O' Meara - (Moneygall)

8. Sharon Shanahan - (Shinrone)

9. Kate Hogan - (St. Cronans, Roscrea)

10. Reanne Conlon - (St. Cronans, Roscrea)

11. Orlagh Phelan - (Naomh Brid)

12. Caoimhe Flannery - (St. Cronans, Roscrea)

13. Andrea Scully - (Camross)

14. Fiona Scully - Captain (Camross)

15. Ciara Sammon - Vice Captain (Shinrone)

16. Jessica Lally

17. Tiffany O Riordan

18. Niamh Geraghty

19. Ellie Quinlan

20. Nicole Brooks

21. Alanna Cleary

22. Rebecca Murphy

23. Fionnuala Mulvey

24. Kellie Seacy

25. Khya Lynch

26. Kayleigh Bevans

27. Kelsey Wing

28. Teresa Maher

Team Management: Margaret O'Gorman, Ian Wilmott, Una Teehan, Mary Shanahan, Sara Earley, Tomas Slattery

Success Again for

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré in the Tipperary E.T.B. Talent Search

On Friday the 26th of January the final of the Tipperary E.T.B. Talent Search took place in The Dome in Thurles. Coláiste Phobal were represented by Abigail Wright in the junior category. Abigail gave a fantastic performance of the song ‘Rise Up’ but was unlucky to be amongst the prize winners on the night.

Our Trad group represented us in the senior category. Their performance began with a beautiful performance of the well-known song ‘Grace’ they followed this with a set of lively reels. Despite some very stiff opposition the adjudicators awarded them with second place. All in Coláiste Phobal are tremendously proud of this talented, unassuming group of young musicians.

The members of the group are: Orlaith Cleary, Kelly Feehan, Caoimhe Flannery, Áine Gleeson, Eimear Gleeson, Teresa Maher and Katie Scully. Well done girls!